Brick Police: Suspects Arrested With Crack, Heroin, Crystal Meth, Pills

Five people have been arrested in Brick Township on various drug-related charges, authorities said.

A "hand-to-hand" deal was observed by detectives late last month in the Briar Mills Apartment Complex. Investigators recovered heroin, crack and paraphernalia, they said.

Brian Vientos, 34, Jackson, was arrested in possession of heroin and crack, Brick police said. He was released on a summons with several drug and traffic charges.

During the same incident, Amanda Meklim, 34, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, crack, prescription pills and paraphernalia, police said. She also was released on a summons.

On Monday, during a traffic stop near Brick Boulevard and Drum Point Road, detectives said they recovered crystal meth. Michael Stack, 56, of Bayville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, as well as a traffic violation, police said. He also was released on summonses.

On Tuesday, Brick.detectives said they observed suspicious activity in a Walmart parking lot. Tracy Martin, 38, of Brick, was charged with possession of Suboxone and was released on a summons, police said.

During a traffic stop last month near Brick Estates on Hooper Avenue, police recovered crack and paraphernalia. Ryan Bannon, 39, of Neptune, was arrested and charged with driving without a license and possession of crack and paraphernalia, police said. He was released on summonses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.