Brick Police Chase Down Lakewood Man Cutting Copper At Flaming Grill

A 46-year-old man from Lakewood was chased down by police after being discovered cutting copper out of air conditioning units, authorities said.

Brick Police Officer Cody Oliverio was patrolling Riverwalk Plaza on Hooper Avenue about 10 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted a man with bolt cutters at the Flaming Grill Buffet, police said in a statement.

Oliverio confronted the man, who fled into a wooded area behind the plaza, ignoring orders to stop, police said.

Other Brick police officers responded. Detective Ryan Talty and Patrolman Joseph Riccio found Kraig Sorensen lying on the ground in possession of bolt cutters, police said.

Police found several pieces of cut copper pipe at the Flaming Grill as well as damage to the restaurant's air conditioner units, police said.

Police said total damage exceeded $40,000.

Sorensen was arrested on theft and criminal mischief charges as well as possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, police said.

He was sent to Ocean County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.