Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Atlantic County Man Found Dead During SWAT Raid
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick PD: Hit-Run Driver Caught With Heroin After Foot Chase

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick PD

A 33-year-old man from Ocean County faces multiple drug charges after a hit-and-run crash led to a foot chase and his arrest, authorities said.

Timothy Gandy of Brick was charged with obstruction, possession of heroin, manufacturingdistributing heroin, possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property, Brick police said on Thursday.

Another driver called police about 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 about a collision on the Garden State Parkway, Brick police said. 

A hit-run suspect pulled off the parkway and drove to Lanes Mill Elementary School, police said.

Brick Patrolman Evan Mancini found Gandy’s silver Nissan Sentra parked at the school, police said.

The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and its airbag had deployed, but its driver was missing, police said.

Brick Patrolman Michael Zolezi Jr. found a man walking north on Lanes Mill Road who turned out to be the driver of the damaged Nissan, police said.

As Officer Zolezi asked Gandy about the crash and possible injuries, he fled on foot, police said

Gandy ran into the Greenwood Loop apartment complex where Patrolmen Zolezi and Mark Storch caught Gandy hiding in a wooded area along Sawmill Creek, they said.

Gandy was being held in Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.