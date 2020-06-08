Brick PD: Hit-Run Driver Caught With Heroin After Foot Chase

A 33-year-old man from Ocean County faces multiple drug charges after a hit-and-run crash led to a foot chase and his arrest, authorities said.

Timothy Gandy of Brick was charged with obstruction, possession of heroin, manufacturingdistributing heroin, possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property, Brick police said on Thursday.

Another driver called police about 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 about a collision on the Garden State Parkway, Brick police said.

A hit-run suspect pulled off the parkway and drove to Lanes Mill Elementary School, police said.

Brick Patrolman Evan Mancini found Gandy’s silver Nissan Sentra parked at the school, police said.

The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and its airbag had deployed, but its driver was missing, police said.

Brick Patrolman Michael Zolezi Jr. found a man walking north on Lanes Mill Road who turned out to be the driver of the damaged Nissan, police said.

As Officer Zolezi asked Gandy about the crash and possible injuries, he fled on foot, police said

Gandy ran into the Greenwood Loop apartment complex where Patrolmen Zolezi and Mark Storch caught Gandy hiding in a wooded area along Sawmill Creek, they said.

Gandy was being held in Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

