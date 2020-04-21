Brick PD: 38-Year-Old Woman Stabs Neighbors

A 38-year-old woman stabbed two of her neighbors, authorities said.

Candace Haynes of Brick cut the women with a knife and is charged with assault, Brick police said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Police responded to 195 Sawmill Road about 2:30 a.m. on April 12 on a report of a fight involving three neighbors.

The first victim sustained a stab wound to her neck and the second victim sustained a cut to her forearm, police said.

The woman with the neck injury was taken to Ocean Medical Center and later transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where she was treated. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Brick police EMS treated the second woman for her arm injury at the scene.

Haynes was not injured during the fight, police said.

Surveillance footage from the area led to Haynes' arrest, according to Detective Brian Farnkopf, who led the investigation.

Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

