Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Bergen Sheriff: 23 County Jail Staffers, ICE Detainee Medically Cleared
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick PD: 38-Year-Old Woman Stabs Neighbors

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brick Township Police
Brick Township Police Photo Credit: Brick Township

A 38-year-old woman stabbed two of her neighbors, authorities said.

Candace Haynes of Brick cut the women with a knife and is charged with assault, Brick police said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Police responded to 195 Sawmill Road about 2:30 a.m. on April 12 on a report of a fight involving three neighbors.

The first victim sustained a stab wound to her neck and the second victim sustained a cut to her forearm, police said.

The woman with the neck injury was taken to Ocean Medical Center and later transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where she was treated. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Brick police EMS treated the second woman for her arm injury at the scene.

Haynes was not injured during the fight, police said.

Surveillance footage from the area led to Haynes' arrest, according to Detective Brian Farnkopf, who led the investigation.

Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.