A Manchester Township police officer heard several gunshots while patrolling near Manchester Boulevard and Wranglebrook Road at around 2:09 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, the department said in a news release on Wednesday, May 15. The officer stopped a vehicle in the area of the fired shots.

Investigators said Nathaniel Chudkowski fired a 9mm gun into a wooded area while driving along Manchester Boulevard. Police did not list an age or hometown for Chudkowski.

Officers recovered the gun and ammunition from Chudkowski's vehicle.

"Due to the swift response and decisive actions of our officers, any public safety threat was quickly eliminated," Manchester police said in the release.

Chudkowski was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, failure for a permit to carry holder to disclose to a law enforcement officer that they are carrying a handgun or that a handgun is stored in the vehicle, and consumption of alcohol by an authorized holder of a permit to carry a handgun.

Chudkowski was held in the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

