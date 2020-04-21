Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Boy, 2, Severely Injured By Lawnmower In Ocean County Airlifted To Philly Children's Hospital

Jon Craig
The boy was airlifted to The Children's Hospital, police said.
The boy was airlifted to The Children's Hospital, police said. Photo Credit: The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

A 2-year-old Ocean County boy was seriously injured in a weekend lawnmower accident, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The child injured his lower leg and foot, requiring specialized medical care at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Stafford police said in a statement.

They didn't address an unconfirmed report that the child suffered a partial amputation.

The toddler initially was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center and Jersey Shore Medical Center after the 11:45 a.m. accident Sunday on Rodeo Drive in the West Creek section of the township, police said.

He was later airlifted to The Children’s Hospital, they said.

