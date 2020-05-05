Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Barnegat PD: Amidst COVID-19, Police Nab Atlantic City Drug Dealers

Jon Craig
Ravenwood Boulevard Photo Credit: Google Maps
Barnegat Police Crime Reduction Unit Photo Credit: Barnegat PD/ Facebook

A couple of drug dealers from Atlantic City were arrested on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

Both suspects had outstanding warrants, Barnegat police said.

Members of Barnegat's Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) arrested Jennifer Colon, 46, and Julio Colon, 52, on multiple charges after stopping their vehicle on Ravenwood Boulevard on Friday.

Police recovered methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, methadone and marijuana, they said.

Barnegat Police Chief Keith Germain praised his CRU members for continuing to carry out their mission in the throes of a pandemic.

"For anyone who wondered if we were distracted or overwhelmed with the demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm happy to report that CRU, like all of our officers, has done what high performance organizations in any field do-- they've quickly adapted," Germain wrote Tuesday on Faeebook.

