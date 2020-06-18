Authorities: Toms River Man, 23, Used Brass Knuckles In Motel Robbery

Authorities arrested a Toms River man in connection with armed robbery at the Travel Inn and Suites.

Daniel M. Balwierczak, 23, was charged with robbery, theft, assault and weapons charges on Wednesday, Lakehurst Police Officer Robert Schroeck said in a statement.

Schroeck and Officer Christian Hernandez responded to the motel on Route 70 in Lakehurst at 1:33 a.m. on Friday on a report of a robbery. Officers met multiple people who said they had been victimized by a man who was later identified as Balwierczak, Schroeck said.

Balwierczak used a pair of brass knuckles to intimidate victims into giving him a cell phone, a pair of shoes, about $250 in cash and a car key, Schroeck said.

Balwierczak is being held in Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

Sgt. Jason Guide led an investigation that included a search of Balwierczak’s home on Wednesday morning.by officers from the Lakehurst and Toms River police departments. Manchester police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.