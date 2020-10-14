Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Shots Fired In Toms River

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired late Tuesday in Ocean County.

There was a report of multiple gunshots fired about 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Washington Street in Toms River, authorities said.

No one was reported hurt.

“We are allocating all of our resources to root out the individuals responsible for this brazen lawlessness," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a press statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated."

Toms Police Chief Mitch Little said his department is providing extra patrols during the ongoing investigation.

Billhimer and Little urged anyone who has any information about the shooting to call Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Daniel Brennan of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.