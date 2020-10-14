Authorities: Shots Fired In Toms River

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired late Tuesday in Ocean County.

There was a report of multiple gunshots fired about 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Washington Street in Toms River, authorities said.

No one was reported hurt.

“We are allocating all of our resources to root out the individuals responsible for this brazen lawlessness," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a press statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated."

Toms Police Chief Mitch Little said his department is providing extra patrols during the ongoing investigation.

Billhimer and Little urged anyone who has any information about the shooting to call Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Daniel Brennan of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

