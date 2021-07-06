Authorities ID Woman's Body Found On Jersey Shore Hiking Trail

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found on a hiking trail in Ocean County Friday as a 41-year-old Seaside Heights resident.

Megan Campana's body was found in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation they are urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Jeremy Samuel of the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.

