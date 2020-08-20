Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Crack Cocaine Sold Near School By Ocean County Dealer

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Montel Thomas
Montel Thomas Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on multiple dug charges, including selling cocaine near a school, authorities said.

On Wednesday, detectives searched a home in Brick Township and seized about 65 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Montel Thomas, 38, of Jackson Township, used the Brick residence to store and distribute crack cocaine, according to Billhimer.

Thomas was charged with possession of more than a half ounce of crack cocaine with Intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, Billhimer said.

Thomas also was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Thomas was being held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer thanked  the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit and Ocean

County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for their help in the investigation and arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.