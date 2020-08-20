Authorities: Crack Cocaine Sold Near School By Ocean County Dealer

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on multiple dug charges, including selling cocaine near a school, authorities said.

On Wednesday, detectives searched a home in Brick Township and seized about 65 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Montel Thomas, 38, of Jackson Township, used the Brick residence to store and distribute crack cocaine, according to Billhimer.

Thomas was charged with possession of more than a half ounce of crack cocaine with Intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, Billhimer said.

Thomas also was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Thomas was being held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer thanked the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit and Ocean

County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for their help in the investigation and arrest.

