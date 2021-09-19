6 Boaters Rescued In Overnight Crash Off Beach Haven

Six boaters were rescued overnight when their 30-foot white pleasure craft struck a fixed aid to navigation off Beach Haven, the US Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center got a call from a civilian at 12:18 a.m., saying he overheard a large crash and several calls for help near Ham Island, authorities said.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Beach Haven was launched to the scene at approximately 12:20 a.m., along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Atlantic City.

A jet ski crew from Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department and the Beach Haven Police Department shore crews were also dispatched.

The six victims suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, and Coast Guard crews were working to fix the navigational aid.

