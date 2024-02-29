Matthew Morris of Point Pleasant Beach died from his injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 20 while snowmobiling near Stratton Mountain Resort, his obituary said. He was 31 years old.

Winhall's police chief said Morris's snowmobile crashed into trees and rocks, as reported by NJ Advance Media. Daily Voice has reached out to the Vermont town's police department for confirmation.

Matt graduated from Penn State University's hospitality management school and went on to because an accomplished restaurant leader, having co-founded Point Lobster Bake Catering Company in Point Pleasant Beach, his obit says.

He also spent time working as service director and assistant general manager at the Michelin-honored Modern Restaurant at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Matt's obituary also said he appreciated his role as "Uncle Matt" to 12 nieces and nephews.

Matt documented his vibrant life on Instagram, sharing photos on beaches and boats all around the world.

Point Lobster shared a tribute to Matt on social media:

"Matthew has created a legacy that we will continue to live up to and carry on for him. He was larger than life & will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and of course his Point Lobster Family. His memory will never fade bc we simply won’t allow it to. We will miss his smile, laughter, dedication, friendship, loyalty, his heart but above all just 'Matt.'

"Matt, we’ve got it from here, we won’t let you down. 💔🦞."

Scroll through the comments to see how Matt touched the lives of others.

His funeral was held at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Bay Head on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.