Overturned Car Jams Toms River Toll Plaza

An overturned vehicle jammed traffic on the Garden State Parkway at the Toms River toll plaza Saturday, Sept. 2.
It happened on the northbound side, just north of the toll plaza around 4:30 p.m., the state DOT website says.
Delays were being reported.
