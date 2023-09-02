Fair 77°

SHARE

Overturned Car Jams Toms River Toll Plaza

An overturned vehicle jammed traffic on the Garden State Parkway at the Toms River toll plaza Saturday, Sept. 2.

NJSP.
NJSP. Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on the northbound side, just north of the toll plaza around 4:30 p.m., the state DOT website says.

Delays were being reported.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE