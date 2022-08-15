Teen Killed By Train On Jersey Shore Was 'Shining Light'

Friends of a teen boy struck and killed by a train on the Jersey Shore over the weekend have launched a GoFundMe to aid his family.

The campaign for Raul Cartagena's family had raised more than $31,000 as of Monday, Aug. 15.

The teen was struck by the southbound train No. 4749 on the North Jersey Coast Line in Point Pleasant Beach at the Foreman Avenue crossing around 4:30 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

"Raul was a shining light in our family of friends and he always had a smile on his face and knew how to put one on ours even in our darkest of days," the GoFundMe says.

"As his friends we want to do whatever we can to help his loved ones because we to loved him so much. Raul will never be forgotten and hopefully this funeral can go towards his memory forever."

Click here to donate.

