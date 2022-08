A juvenile was struck and killed by a train on the Jersey Shore Sunday, Aug. 14, News12 New Jersey reports.

The child was struck by the southbound train in Point Pleasant Beach at the Foreman Avenue crossing around 4:30 p.m., the outlet said citing NJ Transit officials.

The train had left from Long Branch and was headed toward Bay Head. No further details were released.

