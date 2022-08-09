‘Passionate, Dedicated’ Toms River Father Of 5, Iraq Army Veteran Dies Suddenly, 38

Kindhearted, passionate, and dedicated Toms River father of five and Iraq army veteran John Czajkowski died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was 38.

Born in Secaucus, John spent most of his life living in Toms River, his obituary says.

John was remembered as a loving and caring father who always put others before himself.

John also served in Iraq in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

He leaves behind his brother, Christopher Czajkowski; his sister, Alyshia Perez; his Fiancé, Jenalee Blackshaw; his five children, Arianna, Ava, Santino, Giuliana, and Nico; his grandparents, Anna and Al Doxbeck; four nieces, Kaylee, Amya, Giana, and Aaliyah; a nephew, Jayden; and many other extended family members and close friends.

John’s funeral visitation will be held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River on Friday, Sept. 9.

“John will forever live on in our hearts and souls,” reads John’s obituary.

“Until we meet again. We Love You.”

Click here to view the full obituary of John Czajkowski.

