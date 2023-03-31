Devoted Toms River Dad Dominic Piccini Dies, 30

Social media tributes and condolences have poured in for devoted Toms River dad Dominic Piccini, who died on Tuesday, March 7 aged 30.

Originally from Philadelphia, Dominic attended Toms River High School North, his Facebook page says.

He is remembered as a compassionate and caring friend to many and “could make you laugh at your worse times,” his obituary reads.

Above all, Dominic was known for embracing his role as a dedicated dad to his loving son, Dominic Thomas.

“He had a good heart and a smile that could bring light to the dark of night,” reads his memorial.

“His life here on Earth taught those who are close to him win or lose, just keep on fighting.”

In addition to his son, Dominic is survived by his adoring fiancé, Denise; his parents, Marc and Marianne; his brother-in-law, Frank McGurk; his niece, Layla Mae; and many more. He is predeceased by his sister, Laticia Mae.

“Watching you over the last 12 years go from a goofy, care free teenager working at Stop and Shop to a responsible young man raising a family has been an incredible journey Dom,” reads one of several tributes. “Although you left this world way too soon, your legacy and memories will live on in your beautiful baby boy!”

Funeral services had not been scheduled.

Click here to view the full obituary of Dominic Piccini.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.