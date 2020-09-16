WINNER: Mega Millions Ticket Worth $40K Sold in Ocean County

While the $119 jackpot prize was not sold in New Jersey, there was a third-tier winning ticket sold in Ocean County.

That winning ticket, drawn on Tuesday, was sold at Super Shop Rite, 297 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, according to New Jersey lottery officials.

The Ocean County winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win a $10,000 prize.

Luckily, the winning NJ ticket was bought using the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize by four to $40,000.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday Sept. 15, drawing were: 25, 28, 38, 59 and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Another 24,168 New Jersey players took home $110,302 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800.

One Wisconsin ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $119 million Mega Millions jackpot.

