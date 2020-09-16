Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Feds: NJ Firm Pays $345G For Short-Changing Foreign Nationals In Trump-Opposed Visa Program
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Ticket Worth $40K Sold in Ocean County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Super Shop Rite at 297 Route 72 West in Manahawkin,
Super Shop Rite at 297 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, Photo Credit: Google Maps

While the $119 jackpot prize was not sold in New Jersey, there was a third-tier winning ticket sold in Ocean County.

That winning ticket, drawn on Tuesday, was sold at Super Shop Rite, 297 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, according to New Jersey lottery officials.

The Ocean County winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win a $10,000 prize. 

Luckily, the winning NJ ticket was bought using the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize by four to $40,000. 

The winning numbers for the Tuesday Sept. 15, drawing were: 25, 28, 38, 59 and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Another 24,168 New Jersey players took home $110,302 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800. 

One Wisconsin ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $119 million Mega Millions jackpot. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.