Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

WINNER: $630K Lottery Ticket Sold On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven in Seaside Heights
7-Eleven in Seaside Heights Photo Credit: Google Maps

The winning lottery ticket for Monday’s $630,569 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven store along the Jersey Shore.

The jackpot winner made the lucky purchase at the 7-Eleven at 920 Boulevard in Seaside Heights, New Jersey Lottery officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 3, 4, 16, 23, and 33. The XTRA number was 3. The jackpot swelled after five consecutive daily drawings were held without a ticket matching all five numbers before Monday.

The odds of a $1 ticket matching all five numbers are 962,598 to 1.

Tuesday’s top prize for Jersey Cash 5 rolls back to an estimated $75,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.