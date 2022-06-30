Unregistered Home Contractor Charged With $150K In 'Improvement' Thefts On Jersey Shore

A 35-year-old Ocean County man was charged with theft by deception for home contracting, authorities said.

On Thursday, June 23, Toms River Police Detective Robert O’Neill arrested and charged Robert Cohan, of Lakehurst, with theft as well as multiple counts of unregistered home improvement contracting, police said.

Beginning in February, and continuing through May, Cohan allegedly targeted the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in a home improvement contracting scheme. He was soliciting the residents to do driveway, sidewalk, as well as roof, door and other home repairs, collecting more than $150,000 to date from his victims, police said.

Cohan would collect an initial deposit, then return later and solicit more money but never performed any of the promised work, according to police. He was fraudulently using the name of his family’s construction company name in the scheme, police said.

Cohan was being held in the Ocean County Jail where he awaited a detention hearing.

Additional charges are pending.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.