Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.

The crash occurred at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Toms River, resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township, they said.

According to a witness on the scene, the driver exited his vehicle, looked at Fisher, and then fled in the vehicle east on Route 70 toward Lakewood. The witness described the vehicle as a dark-colored 2003-2009 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was said to have significant damage to the front passenger side, including an inoperable passenger side headlight and hood damage.

Using information supplied by a concerned citizen, an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Toms River Township Police Department resulted in law enforcement locating the subject Ford Explorer in Elizabeth. The investigation further determined that Oviedo was operating the vehicle on Oct. 23 when he struck and killed Fisher, the prosecutor said.

Oviedo has not yet been taken into custody, and is considered a fugitive from justice. As such, a warrant

for his arrest has been issued and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center

database. “Great teamwork has been exhibited by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and

officers involved in this investigation. Our focus now is to find Milciades Oviedo and bring him into

custody. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milciades Oviedo should contact

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

2

Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension

3257, or Corporal Robert Westfall at rwestfall@trpolice.org, or the Toms River Township Police Detective

Bureau at 732-349-0150,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.