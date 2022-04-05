Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Car Flips On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
News

Toms River Man Charged In Woman's Stabbing Remains Detained: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jesse Rucci
Jesse Rucci Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 39-year-old man from Toms River, who was charged with attempted murder last month, has been ordered detained, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 5, Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins ordered that Jesse Rucci, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial, they said.

Rucci also is charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On March 23, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Toms River police were called to North Bay Avenue and Whitty Road for a fight taking place on the side of the roadway, Billhimer said. 

A subsequent investigation revealed that Rucci — who was a passenger in a motor vehicle — began stabbing the female driver of the vehicle, the prosecutor said. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road and exit the vehicle, at which time Rucci followed her and continued to assault her, Billhimer said.

A local resident who witnessed the incident was able to restrain Rucci until the police arrived. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. 

Rucci was taken into custody at the scene and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest. The detention hearing was handled by Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Esler.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.