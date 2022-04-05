Toms River Man Charged In Woman's Stabbing Remains Detained: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old man from Toms River, who was charged with attempted murder last month, has been ordered detained, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 5, Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins ordered that Jesse Rucci, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial, they said.

Rucci also is charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On March 23, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Toms River police were called to North Bay Avenue and Whitty Road for a fight taking place on the side of the roadway, Billhimer said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Rucci — who was a passenger in a motor vehicle — began stabbing the female driver of the vehicle, the prosecutor said. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road and exit the vehicle, at which time Rucci followed her and continued to assault her, Billhimer said.

A local resident who witnessed the incident was able to restrain Rucci until the police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Rucci was taken into custody at the scene and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest. The detention hearing was handled by Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Esler.

