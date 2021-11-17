Toms River Man, 28, Killed In Crash Inspired Others As A 'Fitness Fanatic,' 'Tree Lover'

A Toms River man killed in a single-vehicle crash is remembered by friends and family as a maverick, inspirational fitness fanatic and tree lover.

Kishon Richards, 28, was a certified personal trainer and arborist who inspired others with his dedication to staying healthy, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Richards, who died of injuries from a crash earlier this month.

Justin Butler, who organized the GoFundMe campaign, wrote, "Kishon Richards was a one of a kind person who touched every life he met. Despite the numerous obstacles he faced he overcame every single one with a smile on his face."

Kishon was killed on Nov. 6 when his pickup truck smashed into a grove of trees in Jackson Township.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1993, in Roseau Dominica, to Olive Emanuel and Vernon Richards.

His obituary described him as "a maverick, very intellectual and philosophical with a charming and memorable personality."

"There was so much more to him that met the eye; down to his infamous personalized license plate LowL1fe. Always a reminder to himself to keep doing better, to do his best, so he does not end up as a low life. Not settling for what was but striving for what could be," the obituary said.

"He was passionate about inspiring others through his life struggles and accomplishments, all with the singular intent to make his mother proud."

Kishon also was known as a "fitness fanatic." He aspired to own a gym some day. He found and fell in love with calisthenics and was able to do a handstand on four fingers.

He was a hardworking arborist with Good Tree Service. Being on top of a tree with his Stihl chainsaw made his ecstatic.

He is survived by his mother, Olive Emanuel; his father, Vernon Richards; his stepfather, Kenny Romain; his grandfather, Oliver Emanuel; his sisters Keydella Fuller, Jamee Toussaint, Jenelle Romain and Verlyn Richards; his brother, Nyerere Richards; his brother-in-law, Henry Justin Fuller; and his lifelong best friend, Justin Butler.

"We are requesting donations to contribute to Kishon’s passion of inspiring others in fitness and mental health," the GoFundMe page says. "Let’s continue to build on Kishon’s legacy."

Nearly $4,700 had been raised by Wednesday afternoon.

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

