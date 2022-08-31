Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports.

Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.

“This business has been under investigation by our quality of life task force due to multiple complaints,” Hill said in the report. “The task force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment.”

Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick, was identified as the man shot and killed outside the lounge around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the report says.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized and released, DailyVoice.com reported.

The hookah lounge’s owners were fined $4,500 and are due in court on Monday, Sept. 12, the outlet said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River police Det. Jennifer Grob at 732-349-0150.

