Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Made To Look Like Candy Being Sold To Children, DEA Warns
News

Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Nymere Tinsley
Nymere Tinsley Photo Credit: Facebook

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports.

Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.

“This business has been under investigation by our quality of life task force due to multiple complaints,” Hill said in the report. “The task force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment.”

Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick, was identified as the man shot and killed outside the lounge around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the report says.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized and released, DailyVoice.com reported.

The hookah lounge’s owners were fined $4,500 and are due in court on Monday, Sept. 12, the outlet said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River police Det. Jennifer Grob at 732-349-0150.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.