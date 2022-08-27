Contact Us
1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Toms River Shooting

Cecilia Levine
One man died and two others were hurt in a Toms River shooting overnight, authorities said.

The three victims were found with gunshot wounds at 1723 Hooper Ave., around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little said,

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead while another 29-year-old man was critical and a 25-year-old man was stable.

The investigation was active and ongoing by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. There was no danger to the public.

