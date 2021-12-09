Teen Sentenced In Stabbing Death Of Dad, Beloved Jersey Shore Taxi Driver 'Moe Cabbie'

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 11 years of custody under the Juvenile Justice Commission in connection with the stabbing death of his dad, a popular and beloved taxi driver on the Jersey Shore.

Ibrahim Khater, 15, of Brick Township, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter relative to the death of Mohammed Khater, affectionately known in the area as "Moe Cabbie," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Khater was likewise sentenced in connection with his previously entered guilty pleas -- two counts of aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer and an unrelated robbery offense for which he had previously pleaded guilty and was originally sentenced to probation, the prosecutor said Thursday.

The elder Khater, 38, was found by police responding to a 911 call with a stab wound on the right side of his stomach around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

The taxi driver's son was taken into custody that same day after an investigation identified him as a suspect, and has been held in a Juvenile Detention Center ever since.

The two aggravated assault charges, as well as the throwing of bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer charge, arose out of incidents that occurred while Khater was lodged at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. Billhimer said.

Senseless, heartbreaking and devastating were words being used to describe the killing.

"Mohamed Ibrahim Khater aka Moe Cabbie is a man with a huge heart," Sarah M El-Alem said on Facebook.

"He generously took care of people, genuinely from the heart, and kept them safe and always put a smile on their faces. This man right here, is one in a million."

Whether it was a ride to the beach or home from the club, New Jerseyans could count on Moe Cabbie. Not only was he a designated driver, frequenting The Headliner Club and Jimmy's Place, but he was a driver for students with special needs.

Assistant Prosecutor Madeline Buczynski and Chief Juvenile Attorney Anthony Pierro have handled the case.

