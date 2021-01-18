Jersey Shore Mourns Loss Of Beloved Taxi Driver 'Moe Cabbie' Killed In 'Senseless' Stabbing

"The party starts when you get into the cab."

That was the motto for Jersey Shore taxi driver Mohammed Khater, 38, affectionately and widely known as "Moe Cabbie."

Moe's cabs were unlike any others. They were decked out in lights. Really, they were night clubs

But last Saturday, Moe Cabbie's trip came to an end.

How do u know that is Friday?? Look at at the picture and u will know that it is the start of the weekend , Just call... Posted by Moe Cabbie on Friday, August 21, 2015

Khater was stabbed to death in a Brick Township home Saturday afternoon by a 14-year-old juvenile, who is facing a murder charge, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Senseless, heartbreaking and devastating were words being used to describe the act.

"Mohamed Ibrahim Khater aka Moe Cabbie is a man with a huge heart," Sarah M El-Alem said on Facebook.

"He generously took care of people, genuinely from the heart, and kept them safe and always put a smile on their faces. This man right here, is one in a million."

Whether it was a ride to the beach or home from the club, New Jerseyans could count on Moe Cabbie.

Not only was he a designated driver, frequenting The Headliner Club and Jimmy's Place, but he was a driver for students with special needs.

For both revelers and students, Moe Cabbie offered a fun and safe ride home. Every time.

So shocked & saddened by this senseless murder. This was the owner of Natalie’s transportation company. Big Moe was the... Posted by Linda Wasser on Monday, January 18, 2021

RIP Moe Cabbie. One of the nicest people & my best friends I’ve ever met.🥺🥺🤦‍♂️ لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله الله يرحمك... Posted by Iyad Saoub on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Moe was found with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen by Brick Township police around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Billhimer said.

He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where later was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

The condolences that poured in were seemingly endless.

بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم Yesterday, our family unexpectedly lost Mohamed Ibrahim Khater aka Moe Cabbie. Mohamed was the... Posted by Nadia Abdalla on Sunday, January 17, 2021

It has been a pleasure riding with Moe for the past few years and he’s had lots of loud music on his radio! In 2017, his... Posted by MJ Zuppardo on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Can’t believe the passing of Moe Cabbie guy was a legend and a very humble dude been in his cab down the shore the last 10 years....very sad today today rest easy brother Posted by Thomas LaRosa Jr. on Sunday, January 17, 2021

A service was held Monday at the Marlboro Muslim Cemetery.

"Moe was a good and loving soul with a big heart. He always helped anyone who asked, without question," said Tracey Latham, of Jimmy's Place.

"We here at Jimmy’s Place in Belmar Loved him dearly! We will never forget what a great man and a good soul Moe was. ❣️ Moe you will be missed by us all 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

