Jersey Shore Mourns Loss Of Beloved Taxi Driver 'Moe Cabbie' Killed In 'Senseless' Stabbing

"The party starts when you get into the cab."
That was the motto for Jersey Shore taxi driver Mohammed Khater, 38, affectionately and widely known as "Moe Cabbie."
Moe's cabs were unlike any others. They were decked out in lights. Really, they were night clubs
But last Saturday, Moe Cabbie's trip came to an end.
Khater was stabbed to death in a Brick Township home Saturday afternoon by a 14-year-old juvenile, who is facing a murder charge, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Senseless, heartbreaking and devastating were words being used to describe the act.
"Mohamed Ibrahim Khater aka Moe Cabbie is a man with a huge heart," Sarah M El-Alem said on Facebook.
"He generously took care of people, genuinely from the heart, and kept them safe and always put a smile on their faces. This man right here, is one in a million."
Whether it was a ride to the beach or home from the club, New Jerseyans could count on Moe Cabbie.
Not only was he a designated driver, frequenting The Headliner Club and Jimmy's Place, but he was a driver for students with special needs.
For both revelers and students, Moe Cabbie offered a fun and safe ride home. Every time.
Moe was found with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen by Brick Township police around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Billhimer said.
He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where later was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.
The condolences that poured in were seemingly endless.
A service was held Monday at the Marlboro Muslim Cemetery.
"Moe was a good and loving soul with a big heart. He always helped anyone who asked, without question," said Tracey Latham, of Jimmy's Place.
"We here at Jimmy’s Place in Belmar Loved him dearly! We will never forget what a great man and a good soul Moe was. ❣️ Moe you will be missed by us all 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
