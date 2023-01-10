Suspect Backed Jeep Into Detective's Vehicle, Fled Police On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after fleeing from police and backing his Jeep into a detective's vehicle, authorities said.

Kevin Valverde-Cruz was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and eluding police, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the Lakewood Township Police Department observed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and the police pursuit was ultimately terminated on the Garden State Parkway due to public safety concerns.

Later the same evening, the same vehicle, confirmed by the vehicle's New Jersey registration number from the first encounter, was located on the shoulder of the westbound lane of Central Avenue in Lakewood Township.

The driver did not comply with the detective’s commands and put the vehicle in reverse, striking the detective’s vehicle, Billhimer said The operator of the vehicle abruptly turned back into the roadway almost striking the detectives and fled the area. At that time, one of the detectives fired one round at the side of the vehicle, the prosecutor said.

On Oct, 22, 2023, a Lakewood Police Officer attempted a motor vehicle stop on the same vehicle in the area of Third Street and Clifton Avenue. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed towards Madison Avenue. The Officer did not pursue the vehicle.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that Valverde-Cruz was the operator of the white Jeep Grand Cherokee on both days, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Ocean County Regional SWAT executed a court-authorized search warrant on Valverde-Cruz’s residence in Jackson Township. Valverde-Cruz was taken into custody, without incident, and processed at Lakewood Township Police Department. The white Jeep Grand Cherokee was also located at the residence in Jackson Township.

Valverde-Cruz was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

