State Police ID Driver, 54, Killed In Jersey Shore Garden State Parkway Crash

A 54-year-old motorist from Sussex County was killed after her van struck a guardrail and flipped along the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. Friday near mile-marker 87.3 on the southbound side of the parkway in Toms River, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The Ford E350 went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail, and overturned, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver, Donna Davis, 54, of Branchville, was transported to Community Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at the hospital, Goez said.

The passenger, Christie Ledney, 38, of Branchville, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital, he said.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.