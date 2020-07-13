Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Search Resumes For Swimmer Who Saved 2 From Jersey Shore Waters

Cecilia Levine
Jabed Ikbal, 24
Jabed Ikbal, 24

The search for a 24-year-old man who went into the waters off Ocean City to rescue two family members Sunday evening resumed Monday morning, officials said.

Jabed Ikbal of Clementon, was reported missing just before 7:30 p.m. on an unprotected beach on the Great Egg Harbor inlet.

While the two family members 24-year-old Ikbal went in to save made it back to shore safely, he did not.

The body of 18-year-old Jalan Alston who gave his life to save two swimmers was found Saturday on an Atlantic City beach, nearly 24 hours after a search for him was launched.

Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard helicopters and boats, Ocean City Beach Patrol watercraft, along with Ocean City police and fire department boats and land vehicles searched for Ikbal at 11 a.m., Monday.

Signs warning of dangerous currents, banning swimming and wading, were posted in the area where Ikbal disappeared.

