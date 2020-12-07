Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HERO: Body Of Jersey Shore Swimmer Found 24 Hours After Saving 2 Lives

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Jalan Alston went into the ocean off Ventnor Friday night to rescue two women caught in rough waters brought by Tropical Storm Fay.
Jalan Alston went into the ocean off Ventnor Friday night to rescue two women caught in rough waters brought by Tropical Storm Fay. Photo Credit: Mark Alston (inset) / Ventnor City Police

The body of an 18-year-old man who gave his life to save two swimmers was found on an Atlantic City beach, nearly 24 hours after a search for him was launched.

Jalan Alston went into the ocean off Ventnor Friday night to rescue two women caught in rough waters brought by Tropical Storm Fay, the U.S. Coast Guard and Ventnor police said.

Alston, of New York, pushed the women toward the shore as he slipped away. His body was found Saturday.

"He gave his life to save two others," Alston's brother Mark said in a Tweet. "He is forever blessed and will be forever loved."

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Jalan,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. 

"It’s always difficult to suspend a case and it weighs especially heavy on our hearts knowing that he was helping others."

