Newark Man Admits Assaulting Ex-GF In Toms River Hotel: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Newark man has admitted to assaulting an ex-girlfriend on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Deshaun Porter, 29, of Newark, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Tuesday, April 4, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer,

On Nov. 6, 2020, at 9 a.m., Toms River police were called to an apartment on James Street for a report of a woman being held against her will by Porter, with whom she had been in a relationship, Billhimer said. Porter fled, he said.

Police determined that Porter arrived at the apartment at approximately 4 a.m., held the woman at gunpoint, and refused to allow her to leave, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation revealed that the assault at the apartment on James Street originated as a result of an earlier incident that occurred on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Howard Johnson’s Hotel in Toms River, Billhimer said. Porter forced his way into a hotel room, threatened the occupants with a handgun, and struck the same female victim in the face, Billhhimer said.

On Nov. 6, 2020, a warrant was issued for Porter’s arrest.

Porter was taken into custody in Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020, by the United States Marshals Service, Atlantic City Metro Task Force, and New Jersey State Police. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held ever since.

