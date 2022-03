A motorist was trapped and had to be airlifted from a crash on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 in the southbound lanes of the parkway near Exit 77 in Berkeley Township, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter had been requested.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.