Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Who Gave Infant Fatal Magnesium Dose Has Treated People For Years: Authorities
News

Man Sentenced To State Prison For Striking, Killing Pedestrian On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brian Kosanke
Brian Kosanke Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a DWI crash in which a pedestrian was killed, authorities said.

Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr., announced that on Brian Kosanke, of Lavallette, previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of Thomas Castronovo, 80, of Warren, on Oct. 19, 2019 in Lavallette, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr.

Kosanke also was sentenced to concurrent prison time for hindering apprehension, Nolan said. 

On Oct.19, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Lavallette police responded to Route 35 North and Guyer Avenue for a report of a pedestrian with serious injuries having been struck by a motor vehicle. Police found Castronovo had been struck by a vehicle operated by Kosanke, Nolan said. Lifesaving measures were administered to Mr. Castronovo by first responders at the scene. He was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Kosanke agreed to submit to a blood sample. The results of the blood sample revealed that Kosanke was under the influence of Xanax, Cocaine, Morphine, Fentanyl and Gabapentin when he struck Castronovo, Nolan said.  

Kosanke had been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest. He was released from jail on home detention – over the State’s objection - following entry of his guilty pleas. On Feb. 11, Kosanke surrendered to authorities to begin serving his sentence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.