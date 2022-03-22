Life-Threatening Toms River Fire Caused By Smoking Near Oxygen: Prosecutor

A fire that left one person in critical condition and another hospitalized has been ruled accidental, caused by careless smoking, authorities said.

On Sunday, March 20, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Toms River police and firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Mount Everest Lane.

During the primary search of the residence, two occupants, later identified as Linda Summerton, 73, and Ricky McMurry, 73, were found, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Due to the extent of their injuries, both occupants were airlifted to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. McMurry remains listed in critical condition, while Summerton is listed in stable condition, Billhimer said on Tuesday, March 22.

During the suppression of the fire, three firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, he said.

An extensive investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Toms River Township Bureau of Fire Prevention, determined that the fire was caused by careless smoking while oxygen was in use, Billhimer said.

