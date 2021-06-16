Lakewood Woman, Brick Man Arrested For Drug-Dealing, Jersey Shore Prosecutor Says

Two Ocean County residents have been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of a home in Lakewood Township, authorities said

Taishaun Cosme, 26, of Brick Township and Janice Rivera, 33 of Lakewood both were charged with multiple drug charges including intent to distribute cocaine, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

A warranted search was made last week at a Lakewood home by county detectives from the Narcotics Strike Force, Lakewood police's Street Crimes Unit and the township's Special Response Team, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Law enforcement seized about 10 grams of cocaine, a large quantity of materials indicative of illegal drug distribution, a digital scale and $4700 in cash, the prosecutor said.

Both suspects were processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance, Billhimer said.

