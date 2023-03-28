Lakewood Man Admits To Fatal Shooting, Drug-Dealing: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man from Lakewood has admitted to fatally shooting another man in 2021, authorities said.

Jahvontae Debose, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, March 28, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Debose was convicted in the death of Dajour Randolph in Lakewood, Billhimer said. Debose also admitted to drug dealing and weapons offenses, he said.

On February 21, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Lakewood police were summoned to Tudor Court in response to a 911 call regarding a man who had collapsed in the middle of the road.

Police found Randolph, 20, of Little Egg Harbor, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, the prosecutor said. Randolph was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

Debose was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

