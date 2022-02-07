Lakewood Man, 25, Arrested For DWI, Driving Without License In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was arrested for driving under the influence in a crash that knocked down utility poles and closed Route 9 in Toms River, authorities said.

On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to the intersection of Route 9 and Cox Cro Road for a motor vehicle accident.

Hervin Moreno Lopez, 25 of Lakewood, stated that he was traveling southbound on Route 9, approaching the intersection at Cox Cro Road, looking down attempting to answer his cell phone when his vehicle left the roadway, jumped the curb, struck a utility pole breaking through it, and continued south striking a second utility pole, where the car came to rest, Toms River police said.

An initial investigation revealed that Moreno Lopez was intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. He reportedly refused medical attention at the scene and was placed under arrest.

Moreno Lopez was cited for driving under the influence of drugs-alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving without license-never licensed, operating with drugs in-vehicle, open alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to possess registration, failure to possess insurance card, and a cell phone violation, police said.

His vehicle sustained serious damage and was towed from the scene. JCP&L responded to replace the utility poles and repair the damage. The road was closed in both directions as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by Toms River Patrol Officer Anthony Mastrandrea.

