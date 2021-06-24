Lakewood Father Indicted In Death Of 3-Month-Old Baby Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 36-year-old man from Lakewood has been indicted in connection with the "Shaken Baby Death" of his 3-month-old daughter, authorities said.

David Smith was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Smith's infant daughter died on Dec. 8, 2020, Billhimer said. The county Medical Examiner determined the baby girl's death was due to

Smith claimed that he immediately called 9-1-1 upon finding the infant unresponsive, the prosecutor said.

The infant was initially taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus by EMS crews and transferred to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Doctors at the New Brunswick hospital found the baby suffered significant internal injuries, Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded the cause of death was Shaken Baby Syndrome with blunt force trauma to the head, Billhimer said.

Smith was arrested at his home by Lakewood police and was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.