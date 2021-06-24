Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

Lakewood Father Indicted In Death Of 3-Month-Old Baby Girl, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
David Smith
David Smith Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old man from Lakewood has been indicted in connection with the "Shaken Baby Death" of his 3-month-old daughter, authorities said. 

David Smith was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

Smith's infant daughter died on Dec. 8, 2020, Billhimer said. The county Medical Examiner determined the baby girl's death was due to 

Smith claimed that he immediately called 9-1-1 upon finding the infant unresponsive, the prosecutor said.

The infant was initially taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus by EMS crews and transferred to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Doctors at the New Brunswick hospital found the baby suffered significant internal injuries, Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded the cause of death was Shaken Baby Syndrome with blunt force trauma to the head, Billhimer said.

Smith was arrested at his home by Lakewood police and was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.