Joe Pesci's Iconic $5M Jersey Shore Home Demolished: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Joe Pesci and his former $5 million bayfront mansion in Ocean Couinty.
Joe Pesci and his former $5 million bayfront mansion in Ocean Couinty. Photo Credit: Realtor.com/ Wikimedia

Two years after a dispute with neighbors over long docks, Joe Pesci's iconic mansion in Lavallette has been demolished, reports say.

The actor, now 79, sold his Barnegat Bay home for nearly $5 million last winter before the new owners decided to demolish the 1980s-style mansion this week, according to Shore News Network.

John Caravella of East Hanover-based Caravella Demolition razed the home, the outlet said.

Two years ago, Pesci had a highly publicized dispute with neighbors over docks that were longer than his, DailyVoice.com reported.

The property has been split into two lots and is up for sale for a price of $3.2 million, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by Shore News Network.

