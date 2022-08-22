Joe Pesci's Iconic $5M Jersey Shore Home Demolished: Report

Two years after a dispute with neighbors over long docks, Joe Pesci's iconic mansion in Lavallette has been demolished, reports say.
The actor, now 79, sold his Barnegat Bay home for nearly $5 million last winter before the new owners decided to demolish the 1980s-style mansion this week, according to Shore News Network.
John Caravella of East Hanover-based Caravella Demolition razed the home, the outlet said.
Two years ago, Pesci had a highly publicized dispute with neighbors over docks that were longer than his, DailyVoice.com reported.
The property has been split into two lots and is up for sale for a price of $3.2 million, the report says.
