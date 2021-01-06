Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Jersey Shore Youth Band Leader Peeped Into YMCA Showers From Hidden Camera, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Matthew Wolny
Matthew Wolny Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 43-year-old former youth band leader  has been sentenced to state prison for using a secret camera to film a YMCA bathroom shower, authorities said.

He already is serving a federal prison sentence in Mississippi on related charges, they said.

Matthew Wolny of Jackson Township was sentenced on Friday to five years in New Jersey State Prison, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. 

Wolny's sentence will run concurrently with a prior federal sentence, the prosecutor said.

At the time, Wolny was a youth band leader and IT director for the Howell Township school system in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Wolny was accused of hiding a camera in a Toms River YMCA bathroom and videotaping multiple people changing and showering, the prosecutor said.

Investigators also found that Wolny had videotaped students in Maryland during a class trip, they said.

Wolny was charged with distributing child pornography, they said.

He pleaded guilty to the state charges in November 2018, they said. 

Wolny originally was charged by the U.S Attorney’s Office in 2018.

In 2019, Wolny was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on the charge of receiving child pornography, the prosecutor said.

He is serving that sentence in a federal prison in Mississippi, authorities said.

