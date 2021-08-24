Jersey Shore Teenager Gets Probation In Shooting, Robbery

An 18-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been sentenced to probation in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Michael Jedziniak of Seaside Park was sentenced to a four-year suspended sentence on Monday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Jedziniak previously pled guilty to armed robbery and a weapons charge, Billhimer said on Tuesday.

In lieu of incarceration at a juvenile corrections facility as requested by the county prosecutor, Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill imposed a term of 18 months probation under the supervision of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program (JISP); Billhimer said.

As a condition of his probation, Jedziniak must attend and successfully complete a Residential Program. After that, Jedziniak will remain on probation for an additional 18 months and be supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.

Billhimer said his office was seeking a seven-year sentence in a juvenile facility.

On Oct. 27, 2020, at 11:45 a.m., Seaside Park police responded I Street on a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting and robbery. Police found witnesses to the incident. A short time later, a white BMW pulled up to a marked Seaside Heights Police vehicle in the Borough of Seaside Heights and said one of the passengers had been robbed and shot.

The shooting victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, treated for injuries, and released.

After an investigation, a warrant for Jedziniak’s arrest was executed by the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and he was taken into custody without incident, Billhimer said.

Jedziniak has been held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

