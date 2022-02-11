Jersey Shore Man Gets 16 Years State Prison In Stabbing Death: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Darneil Reeves of Lakewood Township was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 11 for the stabbing death of Hassan Parker, of South Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Reeves pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated manslaughter on Dec. 22, 2021.

On June 22, 2015, Lakewood Township police, who were working an off-duty road detail, witnessed a motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole at the intersection of John Street and River Avenue.

As police approached the vehicle, Parker exited the vehicle and said he had been stabbed, and collapsed, Billhimer said. Parker was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, determined that Reeves stabbed Parker in the chest in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Center Street, Billhimer said. Parker then drove away and crashed into the telephone pole.

On June 30, 2015, Reeves surrendered to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with his attorney and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since then.

