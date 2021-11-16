Jersey Shore Man Admits Robbing Wawa, Shoprite, 7-Eleven, Other Stores: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore man has pleaded guilty to robbing several stores and burglarizing a home, authorities said.

Thomas Jann, 34, of Beachwood, pled guilty to six counts of robbery and one count of burglary, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The string of alleged crimes occurred between July 27, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, in Toms River, Berkeley Township and Beachwood, the prosecutor said.

The State will seek a term of 16 years in New Jersey State Prison when Jann is sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022.

A joint investigation between the Toms River, Berkeley and Beachwood police departments resulted in Jann being identified as the individual responsible for a string of robberies that occurred in those municipalities in December 2020, Billhimer said

The investigation found that Jann allegedly attacked a gas station attendant at the Wawa convenience store on Route 9 in Toms River on Dec. 19, 2020, and stole money from the cash register, the prosecutor said.

On Dec. 24, 2020, Jann entered the Robins convenience store in Beachwood and allegedly brandished what appeared to be a box cutter in the direction of the attendant; he then stole money from the cash register and fled the scene, Billhimer said.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Jann entered the Shoprite supermarket located on Route 9 in Bayville, allegedly stole money from a cash register, and pushed a female as he fled the store, Billhimer said. That same day, Jann allegedly entered the Krauszers convenience store on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, attacked the cashier, and fled with cigarettes. On Dec. 30, 2020, Jann entered the 7-11 convenience store on Route 166 in Toms River, allegedly grabbed the cashier around the neck and held a rock to his head; he then stole money from the cash register and fled the scene, Billhimer said. On Dec. 31, 2020, Jann entered the Exxon Tiger Mart on Route 37 in Toms River, allegedly threw hot coffee at the attendant, and stole money from the cash register, Billhimer said.

Detectives also determined that Jann unlawfully entered a residence in Beachwood on July 27, 2020, and allegedly stole cash from the home, the prosecutor said.

On Jan. 1, of this year, Jann was apprehended by Toms River police.

He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

