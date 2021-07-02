Helicopter Pilot Cited For Illegally Parking In Neighborhood, Toms River Police Say

Police received anonymous complaints about a helicopter flying low and possibly landing illegally on private property in Toms River, authorities said.

Toms River police were able to view the helicopter that had been landing on Dino Boulevard and obtain its tail number and owner's name, according to Jillian Messina, a police department spokeswoman.

The helicopter's pilot, Meir Gurvitz, received a zoning ordinance citation from police for having an "unauthorized helipad zone," Messina said on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation also are investigating, she said.

