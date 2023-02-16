Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CANNABUST: NJ Detectives Nab NYC Five With 1,100 Pounds Of Pot, 50 Lbs Of Edibles
News

Fire Destroys Home At Toms River Trailer Park

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the fire at Roberts Mobile Home Park on Route 9. (Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN))
Scene of the fire at Roberts Mobile Home Park on Route 9. (Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN)) Photo Credit: Courtesy Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN)

Police in Toms River are investigating a serious fire that destroyed a home at the Roberts Mobile Home Park on the 2200 block of Route 9, authorities said.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at approximately 3 p.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to the active fire. 

The caller attempted to alert the homeowner of the fire as they believed that he was still inside, Toms River police said.

Police have not said whether the homeowner or any occupants have been located.

At the time of police arrival, the home was fully engulfed and the officers' attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful,due to the heavy smoke conditions and intensity of the flames, police said.

At this time there are no additional details, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.