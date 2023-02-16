Fire Destroys Home At Toms River Trailer Park

Police in Toms River are investigating a serious fire that destroyed a home at the Roberts Mobile Home Park on the 2200 block of Route 9, authorities said.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at approximately 3 p.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to the active fire.

The caller attempted to alert the homeowner of the fire as they believed that he was still inside, Toms River police said.

Police have not said whether the homeowner or any occupants have been located.

At the time of police arrival, the home was fully engulfed and the officers' attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful,due to the heavy smoke conditions and intensity of the flames, police said.

At this time there are no additional details, police said.

