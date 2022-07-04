Fire At Apartment Complex Ruled 'Suspicious': Jackson PD

An overnight fire at a Jersey Shore apartment complex was intentionally set, authorities said.

Jackson police are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed or who has information on the suspected arson, they said.

On Thursday April 7, at 12:33 a.m., Jackson police responded with fire department to the Pineview Apartments on West County Line Road for a fire that appeared suspicious. The fire was located in a stairwell at Building C in the complex which had already been extinguished by residents upon the arrival of firefighters.

During an investigation, multiple containers filled with an unknown liquid with rags stuffed in the tops of the containers were discovered around one specific apartment, police said. One of the containers had been ignited and the noise and smoke woke area residents who then extinguished a small fire in the stairwell.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is urged to contact Jackson Police Det. Anthony Riso at 732-928-1111.

