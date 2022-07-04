Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
News

Fire At Apartment Complex Ruled 'Suspicious': Jackson PD

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jackson police
Jackson police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jackson PD

An overnight fire at a Jersey Shore apartment complex was intentionally set, authorities said.

Jackson police are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed or who has information on the suspected arson, they said.

On Thursday April 7, at 12:33 a.m., Jackson police responded with fire department to the Pineview Apartments on West County Line Road for a fire that appeared suspicious. The fire was located in a stairwell at Building C in the complex which had already been extinguished by residents upon the arrival of firefighters.

During an investigation, multiple containers filled with an unknown liquid with rags stuffed in the tops of the containers were discovered around one specific apartment, police said. One of the containers had been ignited and the noise and smoke woke area residents who then extinguished a small fire in the stairwell.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is urged to contact Jackson Police Det. Anthony Riso at 732-928-1111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.