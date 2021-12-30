Father, Son Arrested With Crack, Pills, Cash In Jersey Shore Wawa Traffic Stop

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a father and son from the Jersey Shore on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit observed a white Honda on Drum Point Road fail to maintain its lane of travel, police said.

The vehicle pulled into the Wawa at 383 Drum Point Road, and the occupants entered the store, police said.

K-9 Officer Scott Smith arrived to assist.

Investigation at the scene led to the discovery of a quantity of amphetamine pills, crack cocaine, paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash, police said.

The driver, Frank J. Russo Jr., 67, of Brick was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and motor vehicle summonses, police said.

The passenger, Matthew J. Russo, 38, of Brick, was charged with possession of amphetamine pills and possession of paraphernalia.

Both subjects were served warrants and were being held at the Ocean County Jail.

