Community Rallies To Support Lakewood Crash Victim

The community is rallying around the family of a 30-year-old Lakewood dad killed while walking along Route 9.

Jesus Gotay was on the southbound side of Route 9 in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident at 1:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. No summonses had been issued.

Gotay's father, Alex,that had raised more than $9,700 as of June 7.

"A parent’s worst nightmare," Gotay said he had just spoken to his son — "and now he is gone.

"I am completely numb, He leaves behind my beautiful granddaughter, Alani Gotay who’s only 6 yrs old."

"We want to give, my late son, Jesus, the Memorial/Funeral he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," Alex Gotay said.

